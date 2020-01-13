Watch: Coach O and Joe Burrow in the postgame press conference

NEW ORLEANS – The LSU Tigers are the National Champions, and we have the postgame press conference featuring Coach Ed Orgeron and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
