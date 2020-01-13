NEW ORELANS, La. (WGNO)- President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Louisiana tonight for the National Championship game. With his arrival and attendance, security measures have been upped at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
At every entrance, there are police with K9s guarding the dome. Plus out side of the dome, new metal detectors are in place. Before fans enter, they will walk through the high grade detectors that were flown in since the POTUS will be at the game between the Tigers and the Tigers. Superdome officials want to make sure the fans, players and coaches are as safe as possible.
Secret Service released a list of prohibited items for the game. Many of these items are on the list for any event at the Dome. It's obvious things, like guns and ammunition are not allowed. Plus no drones. No aerosol cans, like hair spray. Also on the list is no balloons or selfie sticks.
Here’s the Secret Service list of “prohibited items” in alphabetical order.
Aerosols
Ammunition
Animals other than service/guide animals
Backpacks
Bags and signs exceeding size restrictions
Bicycles
Balloons
Coolers
Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
Explosives
Firearms
Glass, thermal or metal containers
Laser pointers
Mace/Pepper spray
Packages
Selfie sticks
Structures
Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20x3x1/4″)
Support for signs and and placards
Toy guns
Recreational motorized mobility devices, and
Weapons of any kind.