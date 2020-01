× NOPD investigates Tchoupitoulas Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS– THE NOPD is investigating a late night shooting in the 1900 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.

Officers say that around 11:30 p.m., a woman arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.

She is being treated for her injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation this morning.

If you know anything that could help police solve this crime, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.