LIVE BLOG: LSU vs. Clemson for the National Championship

Posted 6:00 PM, January 13, 2020, by

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers celebrates defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – It’s been a beautiful season for the LSU Tigers, and it’s time to see all their hard work pay off.

The LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers in the Superdome, at 7 P.M.

If LSU wins, they will have gone all the way, with a perfect season record of 15-0.

Follow our live blog below for up-to-the-minute game results.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.