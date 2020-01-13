ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers celebrates defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
LIVE BLOG: LSU vs. Clemson for the National Championship
NEW ORLEANS – It’s been a beautiful season for the LSU Tigers, and it’s time to see all their hard work pay off.
The LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers in the Superdome, at 7 P.M.
If LSU wins, they will have gone all the way, with a perfect season record of 15-0.
Follow our live blog below for up-to-the-minute game results.