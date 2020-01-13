NEW ORLEANS, La (WGNO)- ESPN crew let's the good times roll at the Party at the Playoffs. Reporter Peyton LoCicero takes us behind the scenes of the invite only extravaganza. Check out the video to see what fun was had and who was made the A-list.
ESPN crew let’s the good times roll at the Party at the Playoffs.
-
LIVE from the new New Orleans International Airport
-
Behind the scenes of ESPN as the team gears up for the National Championship 2020
-
Barcadia Brings Christmas Spirit to Downtown New Orleans
-
Still need a “Tiger Girl” gift to make you shine this Christmas? Check out this local company, Sparkle City.
-
The new MSY is “wheels up” and ready for take off.
-
-
For only $20, four Sugar Bowl tickets and two CFP Championship tickets could be yours.
-
T-Bob Hebert Talks Tigers
-
New Orleans Pelicans surprise students with a day of talking hoops and health
-
The show must go on: Historic Saenger Theatre Reopens after Hard Rock Collapse
-
LIVE from Trunk or Treat at the Mandeville Trailhead
-
-
Coach Ed Orgeron’s mom reminisces on raising a Tigers Coach.
-
More Delays at the MSY Airport, this time at Baggage Check-in
-
Why a radio host says, ‘A prayer a day helps Veterans in a big way.’