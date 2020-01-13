× Christopher J. Bruno chosen as Chief Judge at Orleans Civil Court

NEW ORLEANS– The Honorable Christopher J. Bruno has been selected by his peers as the new Chief Judge of Orleans Parish Civil District Court.

Bruno will serve as Chief Judge for a two-year term during which he will now supervise all administrative functions of the Court while continuing to his regular duties.

Chief Judge Bruno was elected to the Division “F” bench in the fall of 2009.

He served three years on the Domestic Court docket.

He transitioned to the general docket in 2012. Prior to that, he was appointed to serve as Judge Pro Tempore in Division “C” by the Louisiana Supreme Court in 2004.

Judge Bruno graduated from Louisiana State University in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science. He graduated from the Tulane University, College of Law in 1988 and was a partner at the Bruno & Bruno Law Firm from then until 2009.