Attorney General William Barr says Pensacola Air Force base shooting ‘an act of terrorism’

Attorney General William Barr said last month’s shooting at Naval Air Station in Pensacola was “an act of terrorism”

Barr, during a news conference Monday afternoon, said investigators have concluded that a deadly shooting last month at a Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, was an act of terrorism.

“This is an act of terrorism,” he said, noting that there was jihadist influence.

The shooter posted a message on social media in September that stated “the countdown has begun.”

Several other messages were posted on social media, including a post two hours before the attack, Barr said.

