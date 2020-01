Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The LSU Tigers are your new, undefeated, 2020 College Football National Champions.

Academy Sports and Outdoors have your hot-off-the-press National Champions gear ready for purchase.

Hats, shirts, lanyards, and more. From $2 to $40, there's something for everyone.

LSU defeated Clemson with a final score of 42-25.

It was a beautiful season for the LSU Tigers, and it's so great to see all of their hard work pay off.