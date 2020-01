Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Bourbon Street is just a sea of purple and gold right now! The LSU Tigers are your new, undefeated, 2020 College Football National Champions.

WGNO News With a Twist Reporter Wild Bill Wood was live on the Royal Sonesta balcony, and what a view he had!

The clock ran down to zero, and the fans ran out onto the street.

LSU defeated Clemson with a final score of 42-25.

It was a beautiful season for the LSU Tigers, and it's so great to see all of their hard work pay off.