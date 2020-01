Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Still looking for somewhere to catch the LSU-Clemson game?

Here are a few suggetions:

The Old Absinthe House on Bourbon Street is hosting a balcony tailgate and watch party starting at 1 P.M.

Tchoupitoulas St. has several options, including Barcadia, Miel Brewery and Taproom, andĀ Urban South Brewery.

And after the game, when your favorite team has won, head to republic NOLA for the best after party in town.

The party starts at 10 P.M. and admission is $20.