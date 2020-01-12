Sunday morning: Extra Yard 5K!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Thousands of speedsters took a trip to Lafayette Square to compete in the annual Extra Yard 5K put on by the College Football Playoff Foundation!

"I'm really excited to be here!" 5K Competitor, Stefanie Slekis told WGNO.

Stefanie Slekis is nine months pregnant but that didn't stop her from getting in on the fun!

"I noticed that it follows the Championship Game around and like I said, there's a lot of excitement about it."

Excitement might be an understatement! Over 2,000 runners registered for the race! First place got a special prize!

"The overall male gets two tickets. The overall female winner gets two tickets" Director of Public Events for the CFP, Ryan Hall explained. "We do a random drawing for a fan to win two tickets for the National Championship Game."

Talk about a jackpot! Even Spider-Man couldn't pass this up!

In the end, our winners were Jarrett LeBlanc who finished the race in 14:08 and Michelle Parks who finished in 16:40.

Both runners are preparing for the Olympic Trials!

"It's exciting, yeah!"

"I'm pumped!" Michelle Parks said. I have and eight-year-old, a five-year-old and a two-year-old! I think I'll take my eight-year-old!"

For those who didn't win tickets to the game still got an Extra Yard 5K medal!

"This is our best race yet from experience, numbers. It's just awesome how New Orleans supports this race."