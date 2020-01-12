Final chat: Orgeron, Swinney visit with media before Championship game

“Our players are getting antsy,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Top ranked LSU and third seed Clemson, after two weeks of buildup, will decide the College Football Playoff championship Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The head coaches, Orgeron and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, spoke at the final press conference before the championship game.

Clemson has won 29 straight games, yet the defending national champs are 5.5 point underdogs to LSU, winners of 15 straight games.

Saturday night, Orgeron received the Eddie Robinson coach of the year award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

He said LSU's new aggressiveness on offense, paid off early in the season.

LSU is appearing in the championship game for the fourth time since January of 2004. All four games are played at the Superdome.