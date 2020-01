Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The weekend before the Championship Game has been filled with free events, happening all throughout the city.

One of the most prominent being the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live.

On Friday, WGNO went behind the scenes to see the setup process for the big performances.

The free concert series takes place Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Saturday 4 P.M. - MAX, Nas, H.E.R.

Sunday 4 P.M. - Meghan Trainor, Bastille, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Monday 12 P.M. - Judah & the Lion, Tim McGraw