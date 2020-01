Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On Media Day, LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger expressed how thrilled he is to have Joe Burrow as his quarterback.

Ensminger says Burrow isn't just a great quarterback, he's a great team leader.

"Our guys don't blink. I'm so proud of them because the moment's not too big for them. And I think it comes form Joe Burrow. His confidence and his composure and everything else. Our guys don't blink. If they gotta make a play, they make the play."