VIDEO: Louisiana born, Clemson trained, running back Travis Etienne on Media Day

NEW ORLEANS - On Media Day, Clemson Running back Travis Etienne explained how he felt about playing in his home state, for the championship.

One of the biggest playmakers for the Clemson Tigers, Etienne grew up just 90 miles from Tiger Stadium.

But he says he holds no grudges, and he made the best of the situation he was put in, "It's in the past. You can't really dwell on the what-if's. Not everything goes your way. So you just have to make the most out of opportunities. Life is about how you respond to things, not worrying about things you can't control. It happened the way it happened. I mean it worked out for both of us, we are both in the National Championship Game, so we are both better for it."