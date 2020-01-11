Storm fatality: 1 dead after tree falls on house in Oil City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly man has died after a tree fell into a house in Oil City as storms rolled through Caddo Parish overnight.

It happened at a home on North Kerley Avenue just before 1 a.m. as a tornado-warned storm was bringing damaging winds into the area.

Moments later, Caddo Parish patrol deputies responded to reports of a large tree that fell on a home in the 300 block of North Kerley.

Whey they arrived the found the tree that fell the home, and the man was trapped inside the heavily-damaged home. Although firefighters and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted a rescue, they found the victim had not survived.

Neither the victim nor his wife, who was uninjured, have been identified at this time.

Officers with the Oil City and Rodessa Police Departments responded, along with Caddo Fire Districts 1, 7 and 8 . Representatives from the American Red Cross also responded and provided assistance to the elderly woman whose home was destroyed.

Damage was also reported along Ferry Lake Road, not far from North Kerley Avenue.

There are no reports of any other serious injuries.