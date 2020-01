Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong line of storms is currently moving across southeast Louisiana. So far only a couple of warnings within our viewing area for strong wind potential.

Most of the activity will remain below severe limits. However this will still mean gusty winds of 40-50 mph possible along with torrential rain and frequent lightning.

It is a good idea to stay inside until the line pushes through your area. A tornado watch is in effect for the entire area ahead of the line until noon today.