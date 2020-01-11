Reality Star- From ‘Bachelorette’ to Ambassador

NEW ORLEANS--  Reality star Rachel Lindsay talks to Twist co-anchor Tamica Lee  about her life after being “The Bachelorette”  on ABC’s popular show.  For the last 3 years she has served as ambassador for the College Football Playoff Foundation—an organization that supports educational programs and teachers throughout the country.  Rachel explains what the foundation does and shares something about herself that most people don’t know.  Check out her interview and the National Championship trophy showcased behind her.

