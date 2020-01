METAIRIE –¬†Over 10,000 people are without power in Jefferson Parish after a line of strong storms blew through the area this morning.

The outage stretches from Clearview Parkway on the West to Pontiff Playground on the East, with Airline Drive as the approximate center, according to outage maps provided by Entergy.

There is no word yet when power will be restored.

