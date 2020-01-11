× NOPD investigates murder on South Johnson Street

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating the murder of a man in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street.

Officers got a call of “shots fired” in that area around 2:45 Saturday morning.

When they arrived on the scene the found a man shot inside of a home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the victim’s identity at a later time.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.