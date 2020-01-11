× NOPD: 2 shot on North Prieur Street

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a double shooting near the inter section of North Prieur Street and Franklin Avenue.

Officers got the call of a shooting in that area around 9:00 Friday Night.

When the arrived on the scene, they found two victims.

One man was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the back.

They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.

If you can help the police solve this crime, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.