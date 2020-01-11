Mandeville PD closes Lakeshore Drive due to high water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA — The arriving weather system this morning is pushing water onto Lakeshore Drive from Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville.

Mandeville police responded by closing sections of Lakeshore Drive to traffic.

At about 8:00 this morning, police began placing barricades along the side streets leading to Lakeshore Drive.

It’s not an uncommon situation, but it’s still one that police don’t take lightly. Every time they close the road due to high water, they warn drivers not to go around the barricades. They also ask people to stay away from wading through the high water by the lake because it could create a dangerous situation.