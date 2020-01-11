LSU’s Brady: “Intention” to be at LSU

LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady, a big part of the Tigers’ record setting offensive season, said his intention is to return to LSU.

Brady has been mentioned in reports as a possible candidate to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL. Brady made his comments Saturday at media day, two days before LSU tries to win its first national title since 2007.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has said on numerous occasions that LSU would do would it could to retain Brady.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has 55 TD passes this season. The previous school record was 28.

Top ranked LSU plays Clemson Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.