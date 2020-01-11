LSU and Clemson’s Media Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Game day is in two days! LSU and Clemson fans are as hyped as ever to see and possibly meet their favorite football players!

"Media day is one of our absolute favorite parts of the whole national championship thing. We make it a point to come into town on Friday just so we can come here on Saturday!" A Clemson fan told WGNO this morning.

LSU and Clemson fans got to see their favorite players up close and personal days before the national championship game!

"It's a real opportunity!"

Some got autographs! Others got pictures! Many just wanted to show their support!

"The fan support is very nice" LSU wide receiver Ja'marr Chase said. "You know, we got a lot of fans out here right now, you know, cheering us on."

To add onto this hand-on experience, this ear piece was given to every fan so they could listen to their favorite players!

"The headphone are great because you don't have to try to get close to listen to interviews. You can just choose whichever person you wanna listen to" LSU fan

Chris Griffith shared.

Each player was designated to a channel. All fans had to do was tune in!

That meant easy access to Joe Burrow, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and, how can we forget, Coach O!

"The best part of listening to the players? Just to get some insight into their personalities and who they are individually as well."

On and off the field, its pretty safe to say, each batch of Tigers have a strong support system throughout the way!