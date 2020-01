NEW ORLEANS– Our friends at B97, Tpot & Speedy sent us over their cool LSU mashup of Katy Perry’s smash hit, “Roar.”

This version will get any LSU Tigers fan in the fighting spirit as our Tigers take on Clemson on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Geaux Tigers!

Listen to the Katy Perry/LSU mashup below:

