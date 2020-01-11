Free concerts in Woldenberg Park for Playoff Playlist Live 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- AT&T's Playoff Playlist Live 2020 in Woldenberg Park with free concerts from great musical acts like H.E.R., MAX, Meghan Trainor, Nas, Tim McGraw and more!

On Saturday, H.E.R, Nas, and MAX will take the stage.

On Sunday, Meghan Trainor, Bastille and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will perform.

On Monday, Tim McGraw and Judah & the Lion will perform.

Gates for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live will open at 4 p.m on Saturday and Sunday, and then at noon on Monday. Fans will be admitted on a first-come first serve basis.

The concerts are free.