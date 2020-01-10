WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cantrell talks safety preps for CFP National Championship weekend

Posted 10:45 AM, January 10, 2020, by

Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be joined by her public safety team and external partners to brief the press and public on the City’s public safety preparations in advance of College Football Playoff National Championship weekend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.