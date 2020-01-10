Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be joined by her public safety team and external partners to brief the press and public on the City’s public safety preparations in advance of College Football Playoff National Championship weekend.
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cantrell talks safety preps for CFP National Championship weekend
-
City leaders talk safety for National Championship Game
-
WATCH: Mayor Cantrell discusses College Football Playoff National Championship Activities
-
2019 Review: Mayor Cantrell marks progress on public safety, infrastructure, and fiscal responsibility
-
Mayor Cantrell says search and rescue continues to remain top priority about Hard Rock Collapse
-
Weekend traffic restrictions, vehicle limitations, road closures
-
-
Search and rescue resumes for worker trapped in collapsed Hard Rock construction site
-
Update on cyber attack at City Hall
-
Secret Service releases list of what cannot be brought to the Championship game
-
Update on New Orleans City Hall cyber-attack
-
Watch: NOPD gives update on Canal St. shooting
-
-
10 AM update from Mayor Cantrell on Hard Rock building collapse
-
Mayor Cantrell congratulates RTA on selection of new ferry operator
-
Video shows moment shooting began on Canal Street