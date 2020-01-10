Video forecast-Saturday morning severe potential

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Enhanced Risk of severe weather is still in place over the area for Saturday. We are looking at a squall line moving through during the morning hours that will produce gusty winds and the potential for an isolated tornado. Also any isolated cells ahead of the main line could become tornadic.

Right now it looks like the strongest part of this system will be just north of the area in central MS. However still a likelihood of severe weather in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Have a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your area. Also be aware of where the line is if you are planning on heading out Saturday.