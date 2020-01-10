Steve Scalise submits Congressional Record commemorating 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow

Posted 10:23 AM, January 10, 2020, by

Quarterback Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers winner of the 85th annual Heisman Memorial Trophy kisses the trophy on December 14, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) submitted a statement for the Congressional Record commemorating Joe Burrow winning the 2019 Heisman Memorial Trophy.

Whip Scalise congratulated Burrow for winning the most prestigious award in college football through his outstanding hard work and dedication.

Additionally, Whip Scalise praised Burrow’s historic impact on the state of Louisiana and the LSU Tigers football team.

View Whip Scalise’s full statement for the Congressional Record here.

