Steve Scalise submits Congressional Record commemorating 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) submitted a statement for the Congressional Record commemorating Joe Burrow winning the 2019 Heisman Memorial Trophy.

Whip Scalise congratulated Burrow for winning the most prestigious award in college football through his outstanding hard work and dedication.

Additionally, Whip Scalise praised Burrow’s historic impact on the state of Louisiana and the LSU Tigers football team.

View Whip Scalise’s full statement for the Congressional Record here.