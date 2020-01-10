× NOPD investigates Carrollton area homicide

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened early Friday morning near the intersection of Burthe and Hillary Streets in the Carrollton area.

Investigators say that around 1:45 a.m., Tulane Police officers heard shots fired in the area of Burthe and Hillary Streets.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man inside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Tulane Police then notified the NOPD.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased upon notification of the family.

If you have any information about this homicide, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.