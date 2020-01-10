Ex Clemson coach Bowden: He picks LSU in title game

Monday night’s winner in the College Football Playoff championship game will be: the LSU Tigers.

That’s according to former Clemson and Tulane head coach Tommy Bowden, who made his selection known while speaking at an award ceremony at the Airport Hilton Hotel in Kenner.

Bowden was with his Dad, Bobby Bowden, who presented the Bobby Bowden award to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa. The award honors the winner for exemplary character and service to the community.

Tommy Bowden won 72 games, lost 45 at Clemson.

He was ACC coach of the year in 1999 and 2003.

He resigned in October of 2008. He was replaced by assistant coach Dabo Swinney.