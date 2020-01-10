College Football Playoff Foundation Ambassador and Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Talks about the Foundation Giving Back to the Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Battle of the Bands

Friday, January 10, 2020 9:00am - Noon: Bands perform Around Noon - 12:30pm - Finalists announced

Jazz and Heritage Foundation 1225 N. Rampart St. New Orleans, LA 70183



"In the spirit of celebrating teachers and making them feel valued, the CFP Foundation and partners Entergy and Little Kids Rock are hosting Battle of the Bands, a recognition of the value of music education and music teachers. Bands from local schools will perform as part of a competition that showcases musical talent and performance. Finalists will be named after [today's] performances to compete at the Extra Yard for Teachers Summit on Saturday, January 11 (4pm at The Fillmore). New Orleans schools scheduled to participate include: Lusher Charter High School, Ben Franklin Math & Science School, McDonogh 35, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, with several schools also pending. Celebrity judges for the event are being finalized.

*********

Extra Yard for Teachers Summit

Saturday, January 11, 2020

4:00pm - 7:00pm

The Fillmore New Orleans 6 Canal Street New Orleans, LA 70130 (Inside Harrah's Casino)

Attending the Summit is FREE, but registration is required and is only open to guests 21 years or older.

Registration does not guarantee entrance. Doors open at 3:30 and admission will be granted to the first 1,000 registered guests to check in.

The first 500 educators to check in will receive a DonorsChoose.org gift card.

"The CFP Foundation hosts a VIP, educator-only event designed to inspire and empower teachers, where admission is free for any educator administrator. The summit features a talk by the National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson, the final round of an epic Battle of the Bands competition, powered by Entergy (see above), and a headline performance by teacher-turned-comedian Eddie B. All in attendance get the chance to win giveaways, including a pair of tickets to the national championship game and a library/media room makeover valued at $50,000. Ending the evening with an after party, teachers will have the chance to connect with peers from the Summit and the 2019 State Teachers of the Year from all 50 states. Partners include School Specialty, DonorsChoose.org, Lakeshore Learning, Game Tickets Giveaway, Chick-fil-A, Dr Pepper, Dos Equis, and Southern Comfort."

Click here for more information about the Extra Yard for Teachers Summit.

*********

Click here for more information about the College Football Playoff Foundation.

Click here for more information about CFPF Ambassador and former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.