Clemson Tigers leave South Carolina with fireworks, arrive in New Orleans to music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Clemson has arrived.

The Clemson Tigers, who will be playing the LSU Tigers for the College Football Playoff Championship Monday, arrived Friday afternoon at the Louis Armstrong International Airport to a festive, New Orleans-style welcome with a brass band.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said his send-off from South Carolina wasn't that bad either.

"Unbelievable to come out of our facility and all the people--to say good luck and to send us off," Swinney said soon after landing. "And, all the way down the roads and almost every overpass--almost all the way to the airport, even at the aiport, there were Clemson fans just cheering."

One group of fans along the drive to the airport to depart shot off fireworks, which impressed Swinney.

"I'm sure it's probably illegal to shoot fireworks off on the interstate," he said. "But, it worked. And, it was great. So, it was awesome."

The Clemson Tigers will practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium this weekend before taking on the LSU Tigers Monday night at the Superdome.