× Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Canal and and North Rendon Streets

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a hit-and-traffic fatality that happened Thursday evening at the intersection of Canal and North Rendon Streets.

Investigators say that shortly after 7:00 p.m.. a bicyclist was traveling northbound on Canal Street when he was hit from behind by and SUV that fled the scene.

That’s when they say that the 60-year-old male victim was thrown from the bicycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the vehicle involved in this crash is believed to be a 2016 to 2020 model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

It will probably have front-end, windshield and headlight damage.

The color is unknown.

If you have any information about the fatal crash, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.