COVINGTON – One man is dead and another is behind bars this morning after an overnight domestic incident near Covington.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute early on January 10 in the Natchez Trace neighborhood.

One man killed another man, and one suspect is in custody, according to police.

No further information has been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the STPSO.