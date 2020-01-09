× Weekend traffic restrictions, vehicle limitations, road closures

NEW ORLEANS – The following traffic restrictions, vehicle limitations, and road closures will be put in place for the upcoming weekend related to the NCAA College Football National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome Monday night.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

In anticipation of large crowds, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) and the Louisiana State Police (LSP) will restrict traffic to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

VEHICLES LIMITED

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Saturday through Monday, public safety officials will screen vehicles entering the French Quarter within the perimeter of Canal, Decatur, Dumaine, and North Rampart streets. Only residents, employees, hotel guests, and taxis or ride hailing services will be allowed to drive vehicles into these areas. To avoid extreme traffic congestion, ride hailing services are encouraged to drop off fares outside of the restricted French Quarter perimeter. Access to streets immediately adjacent to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will also be restricted on game day, including Sugar Bowl Drive, Dave Dixon Drive, Magnolia Street, Julia Street and LeRouge Lane.

NO VEHICLES ALLOWED

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Saturday through Monday, public safety officials will close Bourbon Street from Canal to Dumaine streets and the 700 and 800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville and Iberville streets to all traffic. Decatur Street between Canal and Dumaine streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on game day. Road closures associated with the evacuation zone of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel remain in place, including Canal Street from Burgundy to Elk streets and North Rampart Street from Bienville to Common streets.

METRO AREA CLOSURES

Temporary intermittent traffic closures on roadways entering the New Orleans metro area will be in place on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 13 leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship kickoff. Game attendees and visitors traveling to New Orleans are encouraged to build extra time into their travel to account for closures and traffic delays.

Additional intermittent street closures may be required as crowd size warrants during National Championship events. The City of New Orleans expects extremely heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic throughout the weekend and on game day. If attending related events or going downtown, residents and visitors are encouraged to use alternatives to driving, including RTA transit, biking, or walking.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Numerous no parking zones will be in place surrounding events in the French Quarter and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Residents and visitors are reminded to always follow posted signs. Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking:

Do not block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks.

Do not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection, or stop sign.

Park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

Call 504-658-8100 for 24 hour parking enforcement.

TRANSPORTATION IMPACTS

Regional Transit Authority (RTA) routes may experience delays or detours during National Championship events, including the 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 27, 28, 32, 39, 84, 88, 90, 91, 100, 101, 102, 114, 115, and 47 streetcar and bus bridge. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

The 5/55 bus line will cut service at Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street beginning Saturday at 11 a.m. through Monday at 5 p.m.

The Riverfront Streetcar will be out of service from the French Market to Canal Street beginning Saturday, Jan. 11 at 12 a.m. through Monday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The Riverfront Streetcar will run from Harrah’s to Carondelet Street during this time.

The Algiers Point – Canal Street ferry will extend its hours on Sunday and Monday, running from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The Chalmette – Lower Algiers Point ferry will reduce its hours, running on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Terminal-to-terminal ferry buses may be delayed near the Convention Center during the Playoff Fan Central due to traffic congestion.