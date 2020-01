Former LSU Tiger and West Jeff high school Buccaneer Marlon Favorite was a guest Wednesday night on the WGNO Sportszone.

Here’s why Big Fav is confident, that LSU, a 5.5 favorite over Clemson, will win the College Football playoff champion Monday night.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch the WGNO Sportszone, each Wednesday night at 10:15.