Test Kitchen Taylor: French 75 Cupcakes

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's a new year, and Test Kitchen Taylor is looking to celebrate. Here's her recipe for melt in your mouth, delicious and boozy French 75 Cupcakes.

French 75 Cupcakes
1 1/4 cups champagne
1 package white cake mix (15.25 oz.)
4 egg whites
1/3 cup vegetable oil
5 - 6 tablespoons gin
Whipped vanilla frosting
1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
Metallic sprinkles

Preheat oven to 350º.
Beat cake mix, champagne, egg whites and oil on medium for 2 minutes. Divide batter evenly between cupcake tins, filling about 2/3 full.
Bake 18-20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center of cupcakes comes out clean. Remove from oven and brush tops of hot cupcakes with 2 tablespoons of gin. Cool cupcakes completely
Combine frosting, 3-4 tablespoons of gin and lemon zest with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Pipe or spread icing onto cupcakes.
Top with sprinkles!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

