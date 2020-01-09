× Spring weather returning today

The cold air from the past couple of days is moving off to the northeast and warmer air is filtering in from the west. Temperatures today will be pleasant and warm into the low 70s across the area. Look for a southeast breeze around 10.

As moisture moves in clouds will also increase. There could be a few sprinkles through the day from some of this cloud cover but overall not much rain chance for your Thursday.

That changes on Friday as we get scattered showers developing and end up with rain chances around 50%.

Still watching that severe weather threat on Saturday morning. Most likely a squall line moving through with the potential for damaging wind gusts. However isolated tornadoes will also be possible.