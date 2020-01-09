Severe Weather Outbreak Possible across the Deep South Friday-Saturday

Heads up! A potent spring-like storm system is on the way according to Meteorologist Scot Pilié with a widespread severe weather outbreak possible across East Texas, Louisiana, southern Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Tonight, a few spotty showers possible with a Wind Advisory in effect until 6PM. Winds 15-30mph. On Friday across southeast Louisiana, a few spotty localized heavy downpours. Rain chances at 40-50%, with best rain coverage along south Mississippi.

Friday afternoon into the evening, a substantial severe weather threat will develop across northwest Louisiana & Eastern Texas. The first Moderate Risk(Level 4 out of 5) during the month of January…since 2013, which is very rare.

All forms of severe weather possible including damaging winds 60-80mph, large hail, and tornadoes. Potentially a few stronger tornadoes within the Moderate Risk zone.

By Friday night into the morning hours on Saturday, the threat will shift east through South Louisiana. The primary concern will be damaging winds of 60+mph. There is the potential for sporadic power outages, with winds whipping 35-50mph without any rain! With thunderstorms, higher gusts possible.

In addition, a few tornadoes will be possible. Take the time this evening and tomorrow to secure loose items around the yard, stock up on batteries for flashlights, and review your severe weather safety plan.

TIMING: Squall line of thunderstorms looks to move into Western Louisiana by 10PM-3AM and Acadiana & Central Louisiana by 1AM-8AM.

The whole line of storms will continue to march east into southeast Louisiana between 5AM-1PM. The line will be moving quick, so rainfall amounts only between 1-2″ likely.

The good news? Saturday night and Sunday are looking great!