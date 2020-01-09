× Secret Service says don’t bring these to the game!

NEW ORLEANS – A bicycle? A balloon? Ammunition?

The U.S. Secret Service has released a list of things that will not be allowed inside the Superdome during Monday night’s National Championship.

Some of the banned items seem obvious: Who would take a bicycle to an indoor football game? Or ammunition? Come on.

But some other things on the list might seem perfectly okay– and aren’t. No selfie sticks. No balloons. No aerosols (sorry ladies, that means no mini-bottles of hairspray in your clear, plastic purse.)

The Secret Service says that fans “will be required to undergo an additional level of security screening” on Monday, in addition to the Superdome’s rules for regular games. President Donald Trump is still expected to attend the championship– another reason for extra security.

Here’s the Secret Service list of “prohibited items” in alphabetical order.

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Backpacks

Bags and signs exceeding size restrictions

Bicycles

Balloons

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms

Glass, thermal or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace/Pepper spray

Packages

Selfie sticks

Structures

Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20x3x1/4″)

Support for signs and and placards

Toy guns

Recreational motorized mobility devices, and

Weapons of any kind.