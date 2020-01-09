Scalise, Cassidy predict big win for LSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Senator Bill Cassidy are both predicting LSU to close out their perfect season with a big win in the College Football Championship on January 13.

“It’s a magical season, with what Coach O has put together, Joe Burrow winning the Heisman, and the way that he and everybody has carried themselves,” Scalise said. “They’ve got to finish it with a national title.”

Members of congress from all across the country are rooting for the LSU Tigers in the big game, Scalise said, with the exception of the South Carolina delegation.

“The LSU Tigers are going to win, and I predict the score will be 38-21,” Scalise said.

Cassidy also predicts a high-scoring win, although he foresees a slimmer margin of victory.

“As an LSU Tiger fan, and I stress LSU Tiger fan, I’m looking forward to a great game,” Cassidy said. “I’m predicting 36-32 the LSU Tigers.”

As for sitting with President Trump at the game, Cassidy said he prefers to watch exciting games from the stands, while Scalise said the details have not yet been finalized.

“I spoke to the President over the weekend,” Scalise said. “I’m really excited that he’s coming in. We surely welcome him. He was a good luck charm for us against Alabama, and he’s going to be a good luck charm for us to win the national title in the Dome.”