Rain chances and severe weather potential

Temperatures will continue to warm ahead of the next cold front which is coming in Saturday morning. Right now the timing of this is slowing down a little bit, but that could still change over the next couple of days.

Look for scattered non-severe showers through the day on Friday. At this point most of the strong weather should be coming in after sunrise on Saturday.

The greatest tornado threat will lie with any cells that form out ahead of the main line. However right now it looks like most of the activity will be moving in with a squall line ahead of the front. That would be more of a damaging wind threat with the potential for an embedded tornado.

This is a very strong system and there will be plenty of ingredients in the atmosphere for dangerous weather. You will want to stay aware of conditions and any warnings early Saturday.