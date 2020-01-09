× President Donald J. Trump files for reelection in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Attorney General and Co-Chairman of the Veterans for Trump coalition, Jeff Landry, submitted the qualifying paperwork for President Trump’s reelection campaign.

Last time President Trump appeared on the ballot in Louisiana, he received over 1.1 million votes, making him the top vote-getter in Louisiana history.

“People across Louisiana are looking forward to their chance to support a President who has repeatedly delivered for us,” said Landry. “There will be no doubt in November, Louisiana is still Trump country,” he added.

Landry was joined today LAGOP Chairman Louis Gurvich, Republican National Committeeman Ross Little, Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain and LAGOP Executive Director Andrew Bautsch.

“The election on April 4 is a closed party primary,” reminded Chairman Gurvich. “Which means you must be a registered Republican if you want to vote for President Trump in the April primary election,” Gurvich explained.

This requirement only applies to the April primary election. All Louisiana voters (regardless of registered party) will have the opportunity to vote for President Trump in the November general election.

The Presidential Preference Primary will be held on April 4, 2020.

For more information on the upcoming elections in Louisiana please visit the Louisiana Secretary of State online.