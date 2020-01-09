× NOPD: Man shot in leg at Chef Menteur Highway and Louisa Drive

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Louisa Drive, in Gentilly.

Initial reports show a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators say that the initial call for this incident came at 12:06 a.m., with confirmation coming at 1:15 a.m.

This shooting was just one block away from the scene of Tuesday’s deadly shooting at the Gentilly Walmart.