New Orleans woman arrested for bank robbery and alleging she 'had a bomb'

NEW ORLEANS – FBI New Orleans Field Office Special Agent in Charge Bryan Vorndran announces the arrest and charging of the woman who robbed the Iberia Bank at 3412 St. Charles Ave.

On Wednesday, January 8, at approximately 2:24 p.m., 28-year-old Catholine “Cat” Hammett, entered Iberia Bank, approached the teller counter and demanded money.

She stated she had a bomb.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, Hammett fled the bank on foot.

Hammett, a resident of Orleans Parish, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday, January 8, at approximately 5:40 p.m. in Orleans Parish through a cooperative effort between the FBI’s New Orleans Violent Crime Task Force and New Orleans Police Department.

Hammett is being charged with one count of bank robbery.

The public is reminded that criminal complaints, such as this, contain only charges and are not evidence of guilt.

Defendants are presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.