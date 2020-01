Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Happy 50th birthday to New Orleans rap legend. Mia X.

While many people would mark this milestone on a cruise or a white sandy beach, Mama Mia chose to feed the homeless.

She also delivered toiletries to the women at a local shelter.

The goal was to feel and provide toiletries for 500 people, and she Mia wasn't alone.

She ended up receiving help from a host of friends in the local music community.