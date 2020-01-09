Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Look no further for the perfect game day chicken wing! We Dat's Chicken and Shrimp has over 250,000 followers on social media! Locally owned, the famous WUZZAM Wings, buffalo wings topped with lemon pepper seasoning, are all the rage!

Wings are often partnered with loaded fries, which are topped with bacon, cheese, ranch and jalapenos! Mouthwatering!

"Our Wuzzam wings and the loaded fries are the most popular!" said owner Gregoire Tillery.

Tillery shared his top 3 tips for cooking up the perfect chicken wings ahead of Monday's College Football National Championship game.

"Fresh grease, the perfect season blend before you fry, and cook time between 12-14 minutes." said Tillery.

We Dat's sells its very own Cajun season blend, available at all Rouses stores in the area. You can also stop by and order the famous meal at one of We Dat's Chicken 4 locations:

1407 Canal Street

4500 Old Gentilly Rd

4905 Westbank Expwy

197 Westbank (Oakwood Mall)