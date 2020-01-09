× Hundred show up to protest proposed hotel construction at Fontainbleau State Park

MANDEVILLE, LA.– Hundreds of concerned citizens turned out in Mandeville on Wednesday night to voic their concern over a proposed plan to build a hotel in Fontainbleau State Park.

Security guards had to turn some residents away for safety reasons.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nunguesser is supporting the plan.

He says that the hotel project would be a “public-private partnership.,” and that the State Park needs the income that a hotel could provide.

Many in the crowd disagreed with the Lieutenant Governor, saying that the increased traffic and potential damage to the environment that could be caused by construction of the hotel are not worth the risk.

Fontainbleau State Park brings in a little over $1 million in income annually from the rental of campsites, lodges and cabins along Lake Pontchartrain.

A recent study says the park costs $1.2 million annually to maintain.

The hotel project would generate an estimated additional $2 million annually once it is operational.

Lieutenant Governor Nunguesser says that a final decision on the future of the project has not been made.