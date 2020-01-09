Ed-itorial Podcast: Can the LSU Tigers finish with a perfect, 15-0 season?

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.
In this episode, Ed breaks down the National Championship game. The LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers in the Dome.
The Tigers of LSU are the five-and-a-half point favorite. If LSU wins, they do so with a perfect, 15-0 season, with wins over Texas, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, and Clemson.
Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.
